Netizens defending Amanda Bynes

In light of her most recent public mishap, netizens are firmly defending the former Nickelodeon star, Amanda Bynes. It is a known fact that the celebrity has been facing a number of problems. Just 10 years ago, she had a massive problem with Miley Cyrus and even called her “ugly.”

According to the Daily Mail, Amanda Bynes may have been wandering the streets for several days before being found naked and placed on psychiatric hold. She was later hospitalised after being placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold. Sources close to Bynes believe that she may have been on the streets for several days before waving down a car and asking for help to call 911.

Many are defending Amanda Bynes

i find it really disrespectful that the headlines say Amanda Bynes was "found" naked and alone and "placed" on a psychiatric hold – removing her agency. she was able to recognize that she was in psychosis, ask someone for help, and call 911 herself. that's fucking impressive https://t.co/W8RC1ZKE5e — Erika Hersteria (@erikaheidewald) March 20, 2023

Twitter user Erika Hersteria states that the media is getting the story all wrong. Amanda Bynes isn’t “found” naked but she managed to call 911 on her own. Furthermore, the Twitter user compliments Bynes’ strive to be able to realise that she is going through psychosis and is trying to find a way to neutralise the situation herself.

Changing what is considered socially acceptable happens when we destroy the market for such material. By raising awareness & creating empathy of others by humanizing people used for shock value, we can slowly move the needle. — Cooper (@Cooperstreaming) March 21, 2023

There are some netizens defending the media with their lewd headlines against the celebrity. However, more forward thinking people are responding by saying that we can help change society to deem what is more acceptable. The treatment towards the former Nickelodeon star is appalling.

Netizens claim that Hollywood destroyed her

I thought she was so talented – I actually thought she might end up on SNL. I was so sad when things got bad for her and she was ridiculed. I was hoping this post was about her doing better, not worse. ☹️ — Janet (she/her/hers) (@janet444) March 20, 2023

Another Twitter user posts that Amanda Bynes has the potential to be a bigger star than she is. In lieu of that, her career is on the decline and we will never see her in the fullest potential. The actress might’ve end up on SNL for her comedic skills, unfortunately, fate has other plans.

It is sad to see an actress with talent like hers ending up in such an awful way. Fans are coming together expressing support for the star as they believe she deserves a second chance. Furthermore, others are using her as an example of what effect Hollywood can do towards an individual.

