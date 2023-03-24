Artificial tears causing severe harm and criticism to American pharma companies

There are multiple reports citing that a certain brand of artificial tears are infected with a form of bacteria that is causing people to lose their eyes. Unfortunately, in some cases, it even causes death.

According to Breitbart, the CDC stated that a new strain called VIM-GES-CRPA was detected in the US for the first time and has affected 68 patients in 16 states. This includes 37 patients in four healthcare clusters. The use of EzriCare or Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears might be a common exposure.

The CDC recommends discontinuing the use of these products. Reports that the manufacturer of the EziCare brand recalled the product. They found that the contaminant is in bottles of EzriCare Artificial Tears that are open. Further tests on these bottles of the product are currently ongoing.

Other than that, more than 10 other brands of these artificial tears that are having the same issue.

Twitter users react to the artificial tears ordeal

There are a mix bag worth of opinions on the Twitter post. Many are expressing their anger towards the big American pharmaceutical companies for not doing their due diligence. The theme of a lack of diligence appears to be reflective towards a vast amount of American companies, regardless of their respective industry.

Furthermore, Twitter users are discussing that they should not trust these pharmaceutical companies. One user claims that an 80-year-old woman contracted shingles after receiving a “shingles shot.” The user states that the woman is also blind in one eye now.

There are some individuals that have bold claims regarding these pharmaceutical companies. Statements such as these companies are profiting on these products are a popular opinion. Others claim that even the CDC is somewhat profiting from these unsafe drugs. However, there is no proof to these statements.

The agency is not recommending that those who use EzriCare or Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears seek testing unless they are experiencing symptoms. However, it is advising physicians to recommend alternatives to patients who were previously using these products.



