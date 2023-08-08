Margot Robbie’s extreme diet secrets

Margot Robbie’s figure has made everyone go wow in Barbie and apparently her diet is also the most searched in the United States. Fitness resource Total Shape says that 1364% of people have googled searched her diet to find out how she got the figure she currently has.

Robbie herself admits that she can be very extreme when it comes to her eating habits. It is not unusual for her to have burgers and fries one day and then eat nothing but carrot sticks if she has to get into a bikini.

She does admit that she can’t diet all the time. “I’m not good at moderation. I get miserable if I don’t eat. I can’t just have a salad every day and half a glass of wine every second day. I can’t do it.”

Robbie says that when preparing for a role she avoids saturated fats, fast foods, drinks with high sugar and chocolate choosing a high-protein and nutrient-dense diet instead.

Breakfast with Margot

She has porridge for breakfast with blueberries which is an antioxidant superfood. This is followed by kale and an apple smoothie. Kale has antioxidants, calcium, iron and other nutrients that help remove toxins from the body.

Lunch

Lunch is all about protein. Her favourite food includes lemon chicken and brown rice or mackerel accompanied by tomatoes and cucumbers.

Dinner

Dinner for the movie star consists of protein and carbohydrates like tuna steaks and sweet potatoes or a vegetarian friendly hot pot with rice noodles.

Margot Robbie admits that when she isn’t preparing for her role, she does have waffles, fries and chocolate.

Fitness experts say that it isn’t definitive that everyone who follows her diet will get the same results. Ultimately it is important to remember that one particular diet does not necessarily suit everyone.

One spokesperson from Total Shape says, “While the foods within Margot’s diet have plenty of health benefits, it’s important to remember that one diet does not suit everybody. It can be helpful for try different foods to see what works best for your goals, whether that be weight loss or building muscle.”

