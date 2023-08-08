Rebel Wilson needed stitches on her face after Bride Hard stunt accident

Rebel Wilson found herself rushing to the hospital in an emergency after a stunt went awry while filming her new movie, resulting in her needing stitches. The Australian actress took to Instagram to share a snapshot of her injuries, updating her fans on her condition after a “stunt accident at 4am” on the set of “Bride Hard” in Savannah, Georgia. Her mishap necessitated “three stitches.” Unexpected injury for Wilson Wilson emphasised her dissatisfaction with the circumstances in the image’s accompanying caption, writing, “Definitely not the way I envisioned wrapping up this movie.” A close-up of her face was seen in the photograph, exposing a bleeding and swollen nose. This incident follows recent news of the actress’s desire to have a second child. Wilson, known for her role in “Pitch Perfect,” became a mother through surrogacy when she welcomed her daughter Royce in November. In an interview with E! News, she and her fiancée, Ramona Agruma, expressed their interest in expanding their family. Expanding their family

The Pitch Perfect actress revealed her thoughts about the matter. She said the possibility of having a child is there but IVF is involved. She added to see how it goes. Wilson said Roycie is truly a miracle and that it is incredible if Roycie ends up being her only child.

- Advertisement -

The devoted mother couldn’t help but gush about her nine-month-old daughter, describing how she is overcome with joy every time she sees her, even if it’s just after a short nap.

Roycie is a miracle

Wilson speaks highly of her daughter, saying, that when the baby looks at her and she looks at her back even though they have only been apart for 45 minutes, Roycie will greet her with a smile as if her arrival is the highlight of her life. Wilson then will respond by calling out her name and giving her the warmest hug.

Contrary to her initial expectations of being strict, Wilson confessed that she’s more of a soft-hearted parent, unable to resist the overwhelming affection she feels whenever she’s with her daughter.

Read More News

Woke woman cries after comedian Troy Bond calls her Kamala Harris, internet users support him

- Advertisement -

The photo above is from Instagram

Related Posts