Mystical seer persuades Matthew McConaughey to star in How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days

Matthew McConaughey said that he actually took the role in How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days thanks to a fortune teller. The 2003 romantic comedy hit film which also has Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn is a favourite for many.

The plot for the film has Hudson acting as columnist Annie Anderson who pitches an article about being able to date and drive away a man in 10 days as she picks unsuspecting Benjamin Barry (McConaughey) as her mark.

Benjamin Barry however throws a spanner in the works as he bets with his colleagues that he can make her fall in love with him in the same amount of time.

The film is now 20 years old and McConaughey told Metro Entertainment that it was a chance encounter with a ‘guru’ that led him to the role.

“I remember considering whether I was going to do it or not one night while on a walk down Sunset Boulevard when suddenly, this guy comes out of nowhere to me – he was a fortune teller guru [and] goes, “Can I tell you your fortune real quick?” I was like, “Yeah, man. Sure”.

“He immediately goes, “There’s a movie you’re considering right now. It’s a romantic comedy. You have to do this or it will be one of the biggest regrets of your life. It is going to be a blast, it going to be an incredible experience and it is going to make a bunch of money.”

“I remember thinking, did the studio hire this guy? I laughed at the thought, but I also remember taking a more serious consideration. I think I even accepted the offer the next day.”

Interestingly Kate Hudson’s role was initially offered to Gwyneth Paltrow but she had to pull out. How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days earned $177 million at the box office at the time.

