Jennifer Lopez Seen Annoyed With Ben Affleck At Grammys

Even if you’re a world renown celebrity, you’ll still have disagreements with your partners and a video surfaced of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck sharing an awkward moment at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Now people are talking about the couple again.

Ben, 50, initiated the uncomfortable conversation by whispering in Jennifer Lopez’s ear, but she jerks away and appears to snap at him in retaliation. Ben frowns and straightens his waistcoat as Jennifer Lopez, 53, reacts before it finally dawns on them that everything was captured on video.

The knowledge that their conversation was recorded on camera causes their faces to fall into a blank state, albeit it is not immediately evident what is being stated. Jennifer Lopez then looks at host Trevor Noah, who was talking into the camera right next to her, and her tense expression gradually changes to one of interest.

Netizen reaction towards Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the Grammys

pic.twitter.com/pJubjQEHzP — A M A N D A (@BasicCaliBetch) February 6, 2023

The incident became an overnight sensation among fans. They are speculating on what Jennifer said to her husband. There are calls for those with the lip reading ability to find out what she actually said.

Are we all pretending that Ben didn’t have a new face reveal last night? — Pauly (@PaulyDavid) February 6, 2023

Many are claiming that this incident is the second most noteworthy scene in the Grammys, right after Madonna’s new face reveal which was heavily criticised by netizens. However, there were others that claimed Ben had a face change as well.

Netizens were speculating that Ben could’ve eaten some type of cheese that would have disagreed with his stomach and that she was telling him off to not repeat that. Some even joked that Ben looks like he needed to relieve himself in the restroom.

Whoever wrote this does not know Hispanic women. This is NOT “snapping or “angry” to us. When we snap, there is no doubt or speculation about it. 😂 https://t.co/ddRUarPmYR — Rachel Campos-Duffy (@RCamposDuffy) February 6, 2023

The media has been speculating whether Jennifer actually snapped at Ben or not, and a fellow Latina woman claimed that if there needs to be speculation, it’s not a real snap. This means that if she was actually angry at Ben, there would’ve been a bigger scene for us to observe.

Fans of the couple are upset towards the speculation that entailed the couple’s relationship. They claim that this drama was spun out of nowhere and that it was made to generate more attention for news outlets and also possibly the couple themselves.

