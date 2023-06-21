Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello no longer dating

The story of the Mendes-Cabello dating took the internet by storm recently. But now, it is history.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have ended their relationship for the second time. According to a source, they gave it another shot but ultimately realized that the timing wasn’t right for either of them. They have decided to go their separate ways and focus on their own endeavours.

Rumours of their split started circulating earlier this month. However, the couple was last seen together on May 30 when they attended a Taylor Swift concert. During the event, they openly displayed affection, dancing and sharing a kiss.

Mendes-Cabello On and Off Relationship

Mendes, 24, and Cabello, 26, dated for two years before announcing their mutual breakup in November 2021. Following their separation, Cabello briefly dated Austin Kevitch before ending their relationship in February.

Just two months later, Cabello and Mendes were spotted kissing at Coachella, sparking rumours of a rekindled romance. Sources revealed that they had been talking and spending time together for months before the festival and still cared deeply for each other, even during their time apart.

Short-lived romance

- Advertisement -

Cabello further fueled speculation with a song that alluded to their renewed relationship. However, a source clarified that they were not officially back together but enjoying each other’s company and seeing where things would lead.

The couple was spotted together multiple times after their Coachella encounter, both in Los Angeles and New York, as they gave their romance a second chance. But now the Mendes-Cabello story seems to be over.

Moving on

Following the recent reports of their breakup, Mendes, who took a break from performing last year for his health, released a new song titled “What the Hell Are We Dying For?,” inspired in part by the Canadian wildfires. In interviews, Mendes expressed his confusion about various aspects of his life, including his love life, and emphasized the importance of fighting for the people and things he deeply cares about.

On the other hand, Cabello is said to be dating again following the end of their brief reconciliation.

Read More News

- Advertisement -

The photo above is from Instagram

Related Posts