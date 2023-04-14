Non Binary “birth giver” claims to be NOT a MOTHER or a WOMAN 

The term mother and woman is subsequently being changed to “birthgiver.” There are many women out there that are vehemently against this title as they claim to be mothers rather than birth givers. Furthermore, conservatives are thinking that this is a movement that is going too far.

The New York Post states that a guest of “Dr. Phill” who claims themselves as a “nonbinary birthing person” states to the host that giving birth did not automatically make them a “mother.” Dr. Phil gives an example of how terminology such as “persons with uteruses” and “birthing persons” are in place of the term “women” to be more inclusive.

The guest, known as Danny, explained that they did not identify as a mother despite the spiritual experience of childbirth. This conversation was brought up during a segment on the show that discusses whether the inclusion of trans and nonbinary individuals are resulting in the exclusion of women.

Women’s activist Kara Dansky argues that the trans and nonbinary movement undermines the concept of womanhood and the achievements of women throughout history. Dansky also argues that women had to struggle for centuries in the United States to gain access to areas such as politics and education.

Twitter users react to the birth giver connotation

Conservative users are not too happy with statements like these popping up all over social media. One user jokes that their child is calling them “birthgiver” and in retaliation, they are calling their child “financial drain.” Many are calling this term disrespectful as it undermines the struggle of being a woman.

A woman states that the term is the most offensive to most women. Another person responds by asking these non-binary people, what is the actual definition of a woman? Some are saying that they are in confusion where some medical practitioners are using the term in a professional setting.

There are some conservatives stating that if anyone gets pregnant whether they have a beard or not, they are still a woman. This sentiment is also reflecting on people who have ovaries are still women regardless of what they identify as.

