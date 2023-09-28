One of the weirdest videos on X is a law professor that is non-binary, encouraging his viewers to be gay and commit crimes. Obviously, the sane individuals on the social media platform find this vile and awful. However, it is unclear if this is legitimate or satire. At this point, who can tell the difference anyways?

According to The Pink News, a study reveals that non-binary individuals experience poorer mental health compared to other gender groups. The Mental State of the World Report 2021, conducted by Sapiens Lab, a non-profit research organization focused on mental well-being, found that over half of non-binary respondents (51%) are clinically distressed or facing mental health challenges.

Furthermore, there were over 223,000 participants involved. It also highlights regional variations, with distress levels ranging from 31% to 85% among non-binary individuals. The findings underscore a significant gender-based mental health disparity, with men faring slightly better than women, while non-binary and third-gender individuals face greater challenges.

Non-binary professor encouraging people to be gay and do crimes

I thought it wasn't a choice to be gæy. People were born that way. And I am going to need more context around the second part of those instructions. Isn't that instīgation or cønspìracy, while we're on the topic of law and earrings? — MetalThink (@MetalThink) September 28, 2023

Conservatives are stating that it is not a choice to be gay as a lot of the LGBTQ members state that they were born that way. However, with statements like these, it seems that it is a choice. Many are in confusion with the whole situation with the proclaimed professor making contrary statements.

Every Democrat in leadership roles. — FlyoverVoter (@umbrellaboss) September 28, 2023

Following that, some are doubting that this is legitimate and that this individual is merely doing this out of satire. Despite this, users feel that Democrats and their supporters are typically like this person. Criminal activity should not be something someone is proud of, as it is disrupting our society.

He — Gen X and proud (@LindaOd97981886) September 28, 2023

Users feel the huge irony that this individual would most definitely lose their job if they encourage kids to be straight and do crimes. Furthermore, users are compelled to call this non-binary person a man. It appears that the person’s original gender appears to be male.

