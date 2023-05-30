Nvidia CEO says businesses, individuals with no AI expertise will be blotted out

Jensen Huang, the co-founder, and CEO of Nvidia Corp, emphasized the importance of companies and individuals to familiarize themselves with the emerging wave of artificial intelligence (AI) to avoid being left behind.

Speaking at the National Taiwan University commencement ceremony, Huang addressed the graduating class, highlighting that this innovative technology will revolutionize the business landscape and impact every job.

NVDIA CEO: Neglecting AI?

According to The Hill, Huang said, Agile companies will capitalize on AI and enhance their positions, while those that neglect it will face a decline. He stressed that instead of fearing AI taking away jobs, individuals who possess expertise in AI will find new opportunities.

Huang, who has managed Nvidia since 1993, went on to say that AI technology will be a beneficial assistant, increasing production and efficiency in a variety of industries.

According to Bloomberg News, this innovation will also result in the creation of hitherto unseen jobs while rendering certain roles obsolete.

Huang’s remarks are consistent with the recent trend of firms launching or unveiling their own AI-powered services. Microsoft, for example, announced earlier this year that Teams Premium, its premium messaging service, will be powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT messaging service. This innovative tool outperforms prior technologies by generating human-like responses to user questions.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of Twitter and Tesla, intends to launch his own AI platform, TruthGPT, aiming to rival Microsoft and Google’s AI chatbot versions. Musk describes TruthGPT as a “maximum truth-seeking AI” that aims to comprehend the nature of the universe.

However, the proliferation of this cutting-edge technology has raised concerns among parents and educators. Some believe that students may utilize ChatGPT to cheat on assignments, leading to several school districts banning the use of the tool. In response, Senator Rick Scott introduced the AI Shield for Kids Act, a proposed legislation that mandates parental consent for children to access AI technology.

The photo above is from Pexels

