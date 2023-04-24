ONLY 44% of Americans think Biden MENTALLY STABLE to be President 

It is not shocking that a significant portion of Americans are currently thinking that President Joe Biden isn’t cut up for the role. The United States is currently seeing social unrest all over the country. It is quite apparent on social media that Americans would prefer to have a new President to lead the country.

Breitbart states that Joe Biden’s approval rating is at 43 percent, with voters debating his mental and physical fitness to be president. According to a recent poll, only 44 percent of voters believe that Biden is mentally fit for the presidency, while 56 percent believe he is not.

In contrast, former President Donald Trump has maintained a strong lead, which has even increased after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted him for alleged hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. As reported by Breitbart News, a new Morning Consult Poll shows Trump leading the pack by 29 points in the Republican primary for the 2024 election.

The survey indicates that 53 percent of Republican primary voters support Trump, with a slight decrease of three points from the previous week following his post-indictment boost. Meanwhile, DeSantis, who had dropped to 23 percent, has now risen to 24 percent support.

Internet users react to Biden’s stability as President

Likely 44% of those werent fit to tie their own shoes. @cnn @msnbc — PJ (@pjul1984) April 21, 2023

Heavy criticisms are being thrown towards those that support the Democrats. Furthermore, insults are given to the 44% that think Biden is stable enough to be President. Republican supporters are claiming that the Democrats are still sticking to each other despite Biden “hurting” America.

Evidence shows it's worse than that.

Joe is a bought and paid for asset of enemies foreign and domestic.

No consequences.

They impeached DJT for nothing twice. — phranticphil (@franticfil) April 13, 2023

Conservatives are lashing out against the President citing horrific accusations towards Biden. These accusations are not verified facts. Some are even accusing him of being a “paid asset” of countries that are America’s “enemies.”

And you know Democrats will change their election law policy. — richard puidok (@PuidokRichard) April 21, 2023

Some are suggesting that when the election date is near, he might step down as President. However, these are just speculations. Regardless, the next election will be an important one for America as the next four years will be crucial to the country.

