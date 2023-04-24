NBCUniversal CEO Shell ejected for inappropriate conduct

Jeff Shell, the chief executive of NBCUniversal, departs from the company after an investigation into inappropriate conduct emerged.

In a brief statement, Shell said Sunday would be his last day after what he called “an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company.”

“I’m truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege,” Shell said.

Long Term Services from Shell

According to the company’s website, since 2004, Shell has been with the company and was named CEO of NBCUniversal in January 2020. He supervised the company’s collection of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television, and sports production operations, and a leading television stations group. He also managed the company’s theme parks and a premium ad-supported streaming service.

Shell was chairman of NBCUniversal Film and Entertainment beforehand. In that role, he oversaw the content creation, as well as the programming and distribution engines behind NBCUniversal’s film and network television businesses, including NBC Entertainment, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG), Telemundo, and NBCUniversal International.

- Advertisement -

“Joining the club”

Shell joins a number of media industry executives who have left their posts in recent years over inappropriate relations, including others at NBCUniversal. Three years ago, NBCUniversal Vice Chairman Ron Meyer, a Hollywood power player, left the company after revealing he received threats of extortion following a settlement with a woman with whom he had an affair.

Last year, Jeff Zucker snappishly resigned as president of CNN while acknowledging a consensual relationship with another network executive — an entanglement that surfaced during a probe of now-fired anchor Chris Cuomo.

Former CBS Chief Les Moonves also resigned in September 2018, just hours after reports of multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against him surfaced.

Comcast did not say who will succeed Shell.

- Advertisement -

Read More News

Photo above is from a YouTube screen grab

Related Posts

No related posts.