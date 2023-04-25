Texan authorities want to know who mutilated the cows

Six maimed cows were found lifeless on various properties along a Texas thoroughfare straddling three counties, the Texan authorities announced.

While investigating the death of a 6-year-old cow, five other similar occurrences were reported along the area near College Station spanning Madison, Brazos and Robertson counties, Madison County Sheriff’s officials said Wednesday in a Facebook post.

Similar dismemberments have been reported around the U.S. and efforts to coordinate between agencies are proceeding, the sheriff’s office said.

Texan authorities: Mutilated Cows

The 6-year-old cow was found with a “straight, clean cut, with apparent precision” removing the hide around one side of the animal’s mouth, authorities said. The tongue was also removed, with no blood spill. Ranchers reported no predators or birds had scavenged the remains, the Sheriff’s office said.

The cows were found in similar conditions, but in two instances, additional external organs were taken, the Sheriff’s office said.

Each cow was mutilated in a different location and there were no signs of struggle, the grass was undisturbed and there were no footprints or tire tracks discovered around the deceased cows, Texan authorities said.

Five of the animals were adults, the sheriff’s office said. One was a yearling.

It wasn’t immediately clear when they died. The sex of the animals wasn’t disclosed.

The cause of death of all six cows remains unknown.

Alien abduction to the occult

A comparable occurrence in Oregon was reported in 2019 by the Associated Press. Five bulls were found, drained of blood and missing their tongues and genitals, prompting theories about their deaths ranging from alien abduction to the occult.

In 2021, AP reported seven more cattle were found dead, missing their tongues, eyes, and blood.

It is unclear what may have caused the Texas cattle mutilations, though Madison County Sheriff’s Department officials say an investigation is ongoing.

