Pink on rumoured grudge with Christina Aguilera: “Resolved”

Pink voiced out on Instagram her dismay over her rumored grudge against pop star Christina Aguilera.

“I’m so saddened and disappointed by the narrative surrounding some of the press I’ve been doing around my album ‘Trustfall,” Pink wrote.

“While some of the responsibility lays with me and my inability to lie – and my uncanny ability to overshare – my real disappointment lies in the fact that the art can never be the focus when you’re a woman,” Pink sounding distraught.

“The fact that I created one of the most beautiful albums with the most beautiful people – sang my ass off, made myself wholly vulnerable – 11 albums in, selling out stadiums, raising good kids, steadily employing hundreds of good, hardworking people, the only thing they ask you about over and over is a silly feud from your 20s,” she added.

Whispers of a dispute between Pink and Aguilera activated when Pink sat down with Buzzfeed UK to rank her music videos. Pink gave a low ranking to the music video for “Lady Marmalade,” a collaboration featuring her and Aguilera alongside Lil Kim and Mýa, because of the on-set drama she said took place.

- Advertisement -

“It wasn’t very fun to make. I’m all about fun, and it was a lot of fuss,” Pink said of filming the video. “There were some personalities. Kim and Mýa were nice.”

While Pink didn’t specify who the “personalities” on set were, her omission of Aguilera’s name drew attention and speculation.

“I’m notorious for saying too much. But I’ve never lied. And for every one or two women I’ve had issues with – there are hundreds that I’ve complimented and supported and loved on. But we don’t talk about that,” Pink wrote on Instagram.

She concluded: “My wish is to share the pains and the celebrations of this messy life through music and onstage. And I’ve accomplished that. Incredibly and consistently.

To Christina – “you know where we stand. Resolved. Onwards and upwards.”

- Advertisement -

Read More News

Related Posts