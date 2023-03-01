‘Friends’ co-stars reunite at event

Cox thanked Aniston, Kudrow and Laura Dern, who also spoke at the event, for their support over the years during her own speech.

She shared, “I love you all so much and it’s so nice that you came out and showed up for me in public the way you do so often in private.” Aniston began their speech by saying, “We’re very honored to be here today to speak on your behalf as your co-workers, your friends, your family, your sisters,” before Kudrow noted how Cox had “been that way since we met almost 30 years ago” on the set of their NBC sit-com.

Aniston then quipped, “No, not 30 years—that’s a typo,” prompting a chuckle from the crowd. “Anyway, to be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney, and she is responsible for all of that. From the beginning of when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving [and] interested in everything about you.”

Aniston praised the Scream actress for her humility and how she “instilled into all of us to support each other, to love one another,” hilariously recalling how Cox was “the only famous one” in the cast when they started on Friends in 1994.

Kudrow added, “Courteney doing that really set us up to become one of the closest, most loving and supportive casts in, I’ll say, the history of television.”