‘Friends’ co-stars reunite at event

They’ll be there for Courteney Cox! Cox, 58 was recently reunited with her former Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow as she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The actress shared with People that hearing her friends’ speech during the event was “great.”
“They’re such wonderful friends of mine and they’re family to me, so it felt really comfortable… they’re my sisters.”
Having Supportive Friends
Cox thanked Aniston, Kudrow and Laura Dern, who also spoke at the event, for their support over the years during her own speech.
She shared, “I love you all so much and it’s so nice that you came out and showed up for me in public the way you do so often in private.” Aniston began their speech by saying, “We’re very honored to be here today to speak on your behalf as your co-workers, your friends, your family, your sisters,” before Kudrow noted how Cox had “been that way since we met almost 30 years ago” on the set of their NBC sit-com.
Aniston then quipped, “No, not 30 years—that’s a typo,” prompting a chuckle from the crowd. “Anyway, to be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney, and she is responsible for all of that. From the beginning of when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving [and] interested in everything about you.”
Aniston praised the Scream actress for her humility and how she “instilled into all of us to support each other, to love one another,” hilariously recalling how Cox was “the only famous one” in the cast when they started on Friends in 1994.
Kudrow added, “Courteney doing that really set us up to become one of the closest, most loving and supportive casts in, I’ll say, the history of television.”
Kudrow is proud to know CoxJe
“Courteney, we just want to say that we’re deeply, deeply proud to know you,” Kudrow said during the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. “You are the definition of a truly beautiful, talented—and what’s most important—a truly good and decent human being.”
Aniston continued, “And as fans, we want to thank you for making us laugh. Watching you on screen and just in life in general, you’re one of the funniest human beings on the planet Earth.”
The trio previously reunited with their other Friends costars, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, for the HBO Max reunion special last May. The group starred in the beloved NBC sitcom during its 10-season run from 1994 to 2004.