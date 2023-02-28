Zendaya to Receive $1 Million Per Episode for Euphoria Role

Zendaya, who is popular for her role as Rue in Euphoria is said to receive $1 million per episode now. According to Latesly, she was previously paid $500,000 per episode. And it appears that she might be the highest paid cast member of the series.

Furthermore, Cosmopolitan states that Zendaya’s net worth is $20 million. This impressive sum does not even include the potential financial contribution of fans who eagerly await her next fashion line and the other projects that she is in.

Fans react to Zendaya’s pay rise

A million dollars per episode for ONE person ? Glad she’s getting paid but like that is so much??? — b (@gagasluts) February 27, 2023

The reaction to her getting an increased salary is making waves world wide. Recently, PopCrave tweeted the information and it has since garnered almost 1 million views. Some netizens are shocked to know that she is getting paid that much, and they are questioning as to why.

Oh totally I’m not saying she doesn’t deserve it i just didn’t know shows we’re paying that nowadays (especially after what Sydney Sweeney said…) i love zendaya and I’m glad she’s making that money she’s fabulous in euphoria — b (@gagasluts) February 27, 2023

Fans are supporting the fact that their favourite celebrity is getting the pay she deserves. A fan responded to the initial netizen remarking about her salary by saying that she has a list of awards. Similar to the cast of Friends, who were paid about the same amount as she is currently, they too won numerous awards.

This is very normal for an actor to renegotiate their contract. Let’s not act like it isn’t. — sloan. (@SloanSmarmy) February 27, 2023

Netizens are defending Zendaya as others scrutinise her requesting for more pay. This netizen states that fans should not look up to celebrities as good hearted leftists. They too, for obvious reasons would want more money.

The netizen then accused the actress of having the same mindset as a Wall Street banker. A fan defended the actress saying that it is actually normal for actresses to renegotiate their contracts after a period of time.

It’s easy for fans to forget that celebrities are also human beings with needs and desires, which includes the desire for fair compensation.

Zendaya is a talented actress with an impressive list of achievements, and her role as a main character in the popular HBO Go series underscores her importance to the show’s success. As such, it’s understandable that she would seek appropriate compensation for her work.

