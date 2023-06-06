Plus size pool parties are in vogue as body acceptance grows

Pool parties for plus-size citizens are getting more popular in the United States showing there is growing body acceptance.

There appears to be a growing movement of plus-size influencers who are advocating body positivity and saying that just because you don’t fit into conventional figures you don’t need to cover up this summer but instead should celebrate your figure in trendy beach wear.

Body image and holistic wellness coach, Ivy Felicia told USA Today, “This time of year brings up a lot of body image issues for people of all body sizes. It can be mentally and emotionally taxing to wear clothing that reveals the parts of our body that we’re uncomfortable with.

Pool Parties

Mayra Mejia founded Plush DMV which is a community that it describes as “providing a safe space for fat folks to meet, have fun and make friends.”

Mejia wants to create a space where people feel good about themselves and their size not just online but also in real life. Pool parties seem to be one such space.

Body acceptance

Body image activist Raffela Mancuso says that she has been covering up in hoodies and sweats her whole life.

She got into social media to fight beauty standards and intends to go on doing exactly that though she does admit that she still get nervous about posting photos that prominently feature her figure.

“I don’t think of myself as a confident person. I see myself pushing as a person pushing through my insecurities and posting anyway. I’m still a person impacted by diet culture and fat phobia and my personal insecurities. Of course, I think we should see more fat bodies and there’s nothing to be ashamed of and we should wear whatever we what. It’s (just) harder sometimes to live it in my life,” USA Today quoted her as saying.

