Controversial Irish singer Sinead O’Connor dies at age 56

Irish singer Sinead O’Connor, famous for her hit “Nothing Compares 2 U,” has passed away at 56, her family confirmed.
O’Connor’s powerful voice and fearless views on religion and feminism challenged societal norms. Her iconic act of tearing a photo of Pope John Paul II on live TV brought controversy, while her music earned Grammy nominations.
Sinead or Shuhada
Sinead struggled with mental health issues and converted to Islam in 2018, performing as Shuhada Sadaqat.
O’Connor’s impact on music and her unapologetic activism will be remembered. Her final album, recorded after nearly a decade, was set for release, as she remained a protest singer at heart.
In 1992, Sinead O’Connor made headlines during her performance on Saturday Night Live when, after singing the lines “And we know we shall win, as we are confident in the victory of good over evil,” she dramatically tore up a picture of Pope John Paul II.
The act sparked protests, death threats, and gig cancellations, and even led to a pile of her records being flattened by a bulldozer in Times Square.
Later, in 1999, O’Connor stirred controversy again in Ireland when she became a priestess of the breakaway Latin Tridentine Church, a role not recognized by the mainstream Catholic Church.
The photo above is from Wikipedia