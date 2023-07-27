Controversial Irish singer Sinead O’Connor dies at age 56

Irish singer Sinead O’Connor, famous for her hit “Nothing Compares 2 U,” has passed away at 56, her family confirmed.

O’Connor’s powerful voice and fearless views on religion and feminism challenged societal norms. Her iconic act of tearing a photo of Pope John Paul II on live TV brought controversy, while her music earned Grammy nominations.

Sinead or Shuhada

Sinead struggled with mental health issues and converted to Islam in 2018, performing as Shuhada Sadaqat.

O’Connor’s impact on music and her unapologetic activism will be remembered. Her final album, recorded after nearly a decade, was set for release, as she remained a protest singer at heart.