South African politician urging to “harm” White children deemed not racist 

South Africa is experiencing hate towards their local White people at an astronomical level. To live in a multicultural society, we shouldn’t send hate towards anyone simply on the color of their skin. Furthermore, politicians should not encourage hurting children of any kind, regardless of their skin tone.

The details of the case can be seen here. However, the Apartheid flag still counts as hate speech. According to AP News, South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal issues a verdict on Friday, affirming that the public display of the old apartheid-era flag is hate speech and racial discrimination. Furthermore, it is subject to prosecution.

However, the court did not address whether displaying the national flag from that era in the privacy of one’s home should also be seen as hate speech or discriminatory. This matter will be in discussion in the lower court, which previously bans the flag in 2019, according to the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Conservatives angry at South Africa for letting racism win

Twitter users are calling the South African law a hypocrisy. Furthermore, many are showing concerns for the White people of the country. Americans are speculating that this could be the reality for White Americans in the future if the Democrats continue onwards with their fight against White people.

White South Africans are stating that this level of discrimination against them is normal. Following that, Twitter users are urging them to move out of the country and start a new life where they would not suffer from discrimination. Internet users are also showing concern towards the Boers in the country.

There are several discussions on whether or not South Africans should accept their White counterparts. Some state that they have been around since the 1600s and deserve to call the country home. However, certain individuals disagree with this sentiment and state that they, specifically the Boers, should return to the Netherlands.

Unfortunately, a lot of this hate is from the past actions of the Whites in the country. There were heavily discriminatory laws against Black people for centuries. However, if the reverse is done, will it help the country or will it destroy it?



