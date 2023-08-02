Trans activist unalives lesbian couple and their son, now demanding to be sent to a women’s prison

An unfortunate incident happened just recently. It appears that a trans activist by the name of Dana Rivers unalives a lesbian couple and their son. The division among the LGBTQ+ community is seen especially in this. Furthermore, there are members of the LGB community wanting out of the TQ+ charade in ruining their fight for equality.

According to the Daily Mail, Dana Rivers, formerly known as David Chester Warfield before transitioning, commits a brutal act in November 2016. This was when she shot and stab a lesbian couple, Charlotte Reed and Patricia Wright, as well as their 19-year-old son, Benny Diambu-Wright.

Furthermore, the sentencing judge, Scott Patton, describes the killings as the sickest crime he had seen in his 33 years in the criminal justice system. However, a 2021 California law permitting prisoners to choose their facility based on gender identity allows Rivers to cause disruption at the Central California Women’s Facility.

Conservatives angry at the trans individual now demanding to be sent to women’s prison

Twitter users are expressing their shock towards the situation. Many can’t believe that such a thing is possible, especially when the individual was unaliving women when they were still men. The worst part of this is that he will now be in a women’s prison. However, conservatives are stating that stunts like these are only possible in Joe Biden’s America.

Unfortunately for the trans community, there are several harsh comments that are transphobic. Some users claim that they are looking at every opportunity to attack women and children. However, not all trans people are for this behaviour as there are a number of them who genuinely want to just live their own lives drama free.

Following that, the popular opinion on Twitter is that Dana returns to a male prison. There are a number of men on social media that appear to be defending women’s rights as they feel it is unsafe for them when this individual is near them. Furthermore, there are claims that Dana is already “preying” on others in the women’s prison.

