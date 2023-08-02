Fiery showdown: San Francisco Mayor locks horns with tech titan Elon Musk

The demise of the Twitter brand and its avian logo was signaled with a huge, flashing “X” sign on Market Street in San Francisco. Additionally, it represented Mayor London Breed’s battle to persuade the owner of the social network, Elon Musk, to abide by local rules.

Showdown: Musk vs San Francisco

Last Monday, San Francisco regulators prevented Musk’s business from removing the “Twitter” sign in front of the building because the crane was impeding traffic. By the weekend, the previous sign was gone, and a huge X was put on a rooftop and blinking into the close-by houses. Because X failed to obtain a permit for the work, an inspector complained to the city.

According to the Department of Building Inspection and City Planning, which claimed it had 24 complaints about the X, it was removed by Monday afternoon – once more without a permit.

As for Twitter and what’s going on there, Breed told Bloomberg last week, “I think the difficulty we’re running into is no one can be above the rules.” “No one minds that you want to do something different and creative with your space, but you can’t just do it like changing your sign, obstructing traffic, and not even asking anyone for a permit.”

Breed vs. Musk

According to the San Francisco Mayor Breed, she is attempting to divert public attention from Musk’s diversion. Breed’s office released a statement on Monday stating that “Twitter, now X, represents one thing in San Francisco, but we have so many other incredible companies and so many other important parts of our city that hardly get any attention.” The city “will continue to stay engaged with the building’s property owner to ensure that they comply with the city’s process for timely notifications, permit requests, and other procedural matters.”

When city inspectors looked into claims that Musk was converting many conference rooms at the headquarters into temporary dormitories, it wasn’t long after Musk took control of Twitter that he began fighting Breed. So instead of ensuring that children are protected from fentanyl, the city of San Francisco punishes businesses that offer accommodations for weary workers. @LondonBreed, what are your top priorities?” was his December posting.

