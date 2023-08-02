Recently, a TikTok video went viral after a trans man was complaining that a nurse was misgendering him calling him a she. The individual claims that he was informing the nurses that he is trans. However, it appears that the nurses did not take any regard to this and are still adamant to call the person she.

The woke media are stating that misgendering an individual is harmful. According to Health, Educating oneself about issues affecting transgender and non-binary individuals is crucial, and one such issue is misgendering. But what exactly does misgendering entail?

Essentially, misgendering involves incorrectly identifying the gender of a person, particularly transgender or non-binary individuals, by using the wrong label or pronoun. It is essential to understand the harmful impact of misgendering and learn how to offer an apology when such instances occur.

Trans man upset that nurse misgendering said individual

Several groundbreaking scientific studies have conclusively determined a direct correlation between hair dye, facial piercings, a smugly expression, and personality disorders, with a high incidence rate in women who vaguely resemble leafy vegetables 🥬 pic.twitter.com/Ta1iyXlIQu — 【 𝓓𝖗. 𝓥𝖔𝐱 𝓞𝖈𝖚𝖑𝖎 】 (@Vox_Oculi) July 30, 2023

Unfortunately for the individual, Twitter users are making conclusions on individuals on the basis of their hair color and piercings. Conservatives are still adamant in calling her a woman and that she looks like a vegetable. These comments appear transphobic, but the rise in unpopularity against certain transgenders are common.

She claims to be a “man” yet has the personality of women including the hair color — Pintexx ➐ Ⓜ️ 𝕏 (@Pintexxz) July 30, 2023

In addition to this, users state that if an individual has a peculiar hair color, they are most likely ignoring them. Furthermore, others state that the trans person claims to be a man, but at the same time is complaining like a woman. The comment appears to be sexist as not all women behave this way.

It actually is sad, the way they want everyone to follow there thinking though is too much — Camilla✨ (@SpicyCammy) July 30, 2023

However, there are other conservatives who genuinely feel sad for this individual. They claim that the person was sold lies in order for them to spend a large sum of money to transition. Following that, another user states that these individuals shouldn’t force others to follow through their thinking as it is too much.

