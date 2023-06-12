Britney Spears and Kevin Federline slam reports that she is on meth

Kevin Federline has denied allegations that his ex-wife, Britney Spears, is using drugs. Reporter Daphne Barak claimed in articles published by the Sun and the Daily Mail that she had a conversation with Federline, where he expressed concerns about Spears using methamphetamine.

Federline, who co-parents their children with Spears, vehemently refuted these claims. He expressed sadness that Barak and Erbil Gunasti chose to fabricate lies and publish them, causing distress to their family.

Federline Defending Britney Spears

Federline clarified that they had allowed Barak and Gunasti into their home based on trust but severed ties in March for undisclosed reasons. He emphasized that their interactions with Barak and Gunasti were respectful and compassionate towards Spears and her family. Federline criticized the exploitation of minors and the state of certain journalism today.

Spears also responded to the allegations, expressing sadness at the spread of untrue claims and feeling hurt that people would talk about her behind her back.

She emphasized her efforts to create a positive environment for their sons and expressed her disappointment in the fabrication of such extensive lies.

Co-parenting Sean Preston and Jayden

The singer, Britney Spears, and Kevin Federline were married from 2004 to 2006. Following their divorce, they continued to co-parent their sons, Sean Preston and Jayden. However, there have been difficulties in their relationship, with the boys feeling that their mother hasn’t been able to give them equal attention and love.

In an interview with the Daily Mail in September 2022, Jayden expressed his concern that Spears had struggled to provide them both with the same level of affection. He mentioned feeling sorry for his brother, Preston, as he believed their mother hadn’t shown enough love towards him.

Both boys have experienced significant pressure in the past, and they consider their current environment as a safe space where they can process their emotional trauma and work on healing their mental well-being.

