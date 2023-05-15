American designer Tom Ford says people should stop injecting their faces

American designer Tom Ford says A-list celebrities don’t look like themselves anymore. He said the enhancements they keep doing to their body and face were harmful not just to themselves but also to all their fans.

He said it was a form of dysmorphia. Speaking to Bruce Bozzi during a Table for Two podcast he said, “People are injecting way too many things in their face. You look at a lot of celebrities now and you just think, ‘Oh my God, what do they see when they look in the mirror?

Tom Ford on Dysmorphia

“They don’t even look like themselves any longer. And it is truly dysmorphia. I think a lot of these people lose touch with who they were. They see a line and they think they have to fill it.

“They see a wrinkle and they’ve got to fill it. They see someone else’s mouth and they think they need to have that.”

Tom Ford has not held back from criticizing trends. The New York post reports that last year he criticized the Met Gala for losing its “chic” edge, saying that it had turned into a costume party.

His remarks are perhaps well placed as there is a current trend of using injectables among the younger generation. Interestingly Kylie Jenner recently said that her famous sisters and her should reflect on the beauty standards they were setting with all the work they have had done.

Jenner said she would never want her 5 year old daughter Stormi to follow in her footsteps. “I wish I never touched anything to begin with,” she said.

Courtney Cox

In March this year, Friends actress Courtney Cox said that her biggest regret in life was injectables. She admitted that she had “messed up a lot”.

“It’s a domino effect. You don’t realise that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more, ‘cause you look normal to yourself’”.

It appears that with the weight loss drug Ozempic taking off, more and more people are not wanting to be curvy anymore. In Manhattan plastic surgeon, Dr Ryan Neinstein said that the reversal of Brazilian butt lifts was currently the most sought after procedure.

