Touchscreen AirPods, the return of iPods? 

A viral Twitter post suggests that Apple may bring back the iPod in the form of a new version of their AirPods. The AirPods are the new earbuds that Apple is offering to the masses. In comparison to the old and wired buds, this is the new status symbol among some people as it “looks cool.”

According to Macrumors, Last week, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office published a patent application filed by Apple in September 2021. The patent depicts different variations for a design called “Devices, Methods, and Graphical User Interface Interactions with a Headphones Case”.

The design includes images of AirPods and a touchscreen on the front of the case. Apple envisions in one of the embodiments that users can control Apple Music through the case. The patent shows a capacitive touchscreen with a graphical user interface (GUI) that also gives tactile feedback. This feature would enable users to adjust the volume, control audio playback, favourite songs, and interact with their music in various ways without having to look at the case.

The internet reacts towards these possible next gen AirPods

JBL did it with tour Pro 2 pic.twitter.com/mbSUYGDm57 — Joe Yash (@Techjoe5) April 5, 2023

The Apple hub gained over 700,000 views after posting about it on Twitter. However, this invention isn’t a new one. Some Twitter users are stating that JBL, a rival headphone manufacturer, has something similar on offer. Despite this, Apple fans are saying that the most important thing is if the manufacturer does it right.

Then you shouldn’t be near your AirPods either… — Your_Last_Nerve (@F0rg0tt3nPr0f1t) April 5, 2023

Fitness enthusiasts are excited for this new device as some of them tend to want time apart from their phones. This device will possibly help them exercise or even meditate without the interference of an iPhone nearby. Funnily, another Twitter user states that they should stay away from AirPods as well.

That would be great! — srProgrammer (@srprogrammer) April 5, 2023

Another user points out the current flaws the devices have, which is checking the battery percentage of it. Unfortunately, there is no proper way of finding out the actual battery percentage of the current AirPods without having an iPhone to show it.

