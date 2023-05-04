TWO CHILDREN aged 10 years old working UNPAID shifts in McDonalds 

Stories like this will definitely boil the blood of both conservatives and liberals in America. This is due to the fact that child labour should never be an accepted thing. Furthermore, mega fast food chains like McDonalds can very well afford to hire a set of staff that are older and have more experience than pre-teen kids.

According to the Mirror, the US Department of Labor (DoL) conducted an inquiry and discovered that at a McDonald’s branch in Louisville, children are responsible for preparing and serving food. The investigation reveals that both youngsters are operating the drive-thru and cash register, in addition to mopping the floors.

The franchise was found guilty of not compensating the 10-year-old children for their labour. Unfortunately for the children, their shifts can sometimes extend until 2am. Furthermore, the minors had access to hazardous equipment, which is strictly forbidden for employees under the age of 16.

Americans not so lovin’ McDonalds for this

Well thank goodness the 7 year olds are mining cobalt for those electric cars for Greta. — Peter (@PrimePremise) May 3, 2023

A snapshot of the article is on Twitter, riling up the opinions of both conservative and liberal Americans. A conservative Twitter user states that environmentalists that are pushing for electric cars must surely enjoy young kids mining cobalt for it. Furthermore, jabs are thrown to Greta Thunberg over her controversial opinions about the environment.

Or some manager didn't have a sitter and brought her kids to work and got caught — JohnnyChimpo99 (@JChimpo99) May 3, 2023

Twitter users claim that human trafficking in America is at its all time highest. It seems that border control is actually fundamental in order to keep the country far from incidents like this happening. Moreover, the user states that sometimes these children may owe the trafficking cartel money. Hence, they need to get a job by hook and crook in order to pay back the debts.

IMO, there is a difference between shift labor and task labor for children. Helping older siblings with yard care, washing cars or simple bicycle repairs for a few $? All good. Manning the chicken saw at Church’s? Nah. — stuckInSanityWithYou (@sickOfWFH) May 3, 2023

Others are saying that we have gone soft these days due to us not approving child labour. However, another person states that in the olden days, children worked for a paper route, or did small tasks. Following that, they were not working in McDonalds at such a young age and not getting money from their work is another issue.

Just men huh? Weird. — Andy (@Andy180SX) May 3, 2023

Statements saying that there are millions of able men who are between 18-30 years old who are not working. There are some users who agree with the concept of some companies using child labour. Despite this, as long as the underage youth is a teenager and is adequately making money from their job.

