Ultra Right Beer: Man STARTS OWN conservative beer company

After the show down that happened with the whole Bud Light scandal, a man decides to start his own conservative beer company. Some are calling the making of Ultra Right Beer a true American story due to someone enterprising starting their own business from the ground up. Furthermore, this will definitely give options to people of a similar value.

Prior to that, the parent company of Bud Light releases an apology for the whole ordeal. Anheuser-Busch CEO breaks silence after a week of losing billions and states that they do not have intentions to divide their customer base. Following that, the CEO then states that he will continue on delivering the best beers across the United States.

Ultra Right Beer’s website states that they support American values and are 100% woke free beer. Nonetheless, in a world where most products are made overseas, this brand of beers are proudly made in America. Seth Weathers, the co-founder of the company states, “now conservatives will no longer complain about woke corporations.”

Currently, the price for a pack of six is US$19.99, which is quite steep. Other than that, they offer an array of merchandise such as t-shirts, sweatshirts and cups.

Twitter users react to Ultra Right Beer

America's been buying beer from a company that doesn't even know which restroom to use. There's a new beer in town! pic.twitter.com/JHm4BspZwB — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) April 12, 2023

- Advertisement -

Co-founder Seth Weathers posted a video promoting his product on Twitter. It currently has over 40 million views on the platform. Many are interested in his product as it appears that a number of Americans are tired of the “woke” culture.

We can’t legally sell in stores yet. When we do, that will greatly reduce our prices. Once we sell a lot and can produce in mega batches it’ll also big a big price reduction But I understand if people want to give their money to Walmart and Bud Light to trans the kids instead — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) April 12, 2023

There are some complaints regarding the pricing and shipping costs of the product. However, the co-founder explains that they aren’t in stores yet and they are not producing their product in a mass market type of quantity. Once both of these hurdles are solved, then only the prices can be reduced massively.

Every leftist accuses others of the crimes of the left. Leftists abort and groom. Conservatives raise kids, many as Christians. — “” (@WinaWorks) April 13, 2023

- Advertisement -

Obviously there will be some that are opposed to the idea of a conservative alcoholic beverage. One user is slamming accusations after accusations towards the co-founder, claiming that he is a “groomer.” However, another user states that the left is also actively doing the same things that they are accusing the conservatives of.

Regardless, this is an interesting concept as the growing number of conservatives in America are uncomfortable with companies getting political. We can potentially see more conservative startups as in America, as long as there is a market for it, we know there will be some companies to cater that segment.

The photo above is from a YouTube screen grab

Read More News

Related Posts