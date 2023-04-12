University “professor” claims there is no BIOLOGICAL gender 

The internet is in chaos after an alleged professor claims that there is no such thing as biological gender, as many tend to believe the contrary. Conservatives are saying that the left is going too far with remarks like these. This is especially true for those that are in the education field as a whole generation of Americans will bear the effects.

According to Forbes, opponents of transgender rights often believe that gender is solely determined by biological sex. However, the truth is that biological sex is not as clear-cut as many people assume. There is no single factor that definitely makes someone biologically male or female, and many conditions make assigning a biological sex difficult.

Despite these complexities, people often speak about biological sex as if it is an obvious and straightforward matter. Actions, such as the Trump administration’s elimination of transgender individuals’ civil rights in healthcare, and Idaho’s law requiring athletes in girls’ and women’s sports to be biologically female, reflect a focus on biological sex as a defining factor.

However, these actions fail to account for the challenges in assigning biological sex in ambiguous cases.

He or she lost me at queer studies lol. — Mike Mason (@MikeMason830) April 11, 2023

Controversial Twitter page, LibsOfTikTok uploads a video from TikTok where this “professor” is saying that biological gender isn’t real. However, others are stating that they are lost, especially when said professor starts talking about “queer” studies. Others are claiming that such studies are fake.

When you die and anthropologists study your bones they will determine whether or not you are male or female. Anything else you believe you were is irrelevant and a product of mental illness. Science does not care about your feelings. Facts are facts. — Azrefugee (@davidka22325970) April 11, 2023

A female user states that if believing in biology makes her a “bigot,” then she’d happily identify as one. Another statement says that after someone passes away, anthropologists will be able to determine your gender solely on your bone density and structure. This will definitely conflict the theory that biological gender is fake.

Stop saying biological. Don't give them the satisfaction of using their terminology. — rowdyratel5 (@rowdyratel5) April 11, 2023

Some conservatives are telling the liberals to change their gender if they really feel they need to. However, biology is still a fact of life. Another Twitter user states that conservatives should not use the term “biological” as it will feed into what some of these liberals want.

