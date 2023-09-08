Woman demands her dates to pay for her meal and uber sparks racial debate on Black women being overconfident 

Recently, a woman went viral on X after demanding her dates to pay for her meal and uber for asking her out. However, conservatives are calling the woman “overconfident” for demanding such things. Unfortunately, the debate quickly turned into a racial debate. To some it is good to know one’s worth, while others feel that this is an overstatement.

According to some sources, modern dating sparks debates about love and expectations. A contentious topic is whether a man should financially support a woman’s lifestyle, fueling online gender battles. Furthermore, some women prioritize a man’s ability to provide lavish experiences over genuine connection.

However, this issue highlights the evolving dynamics of love and dating. This is where materialistic desires sometimes overshadow the pursuit of authentic, meaningful relationships.

Conservatives claim that Black women are more confident than White women

I have never met a black woman that lacks confidence. I have met some of the most beautiful white women that have none.

Would be fascinating to study why without being labelled a 'racist' but there is a major difference. — SickofEverything 🥰🥰(no dms-sorry!) (@SickOfEverythi6) September 6, 2023

Following that, there are some who are criticizing the woman’s looks rather harshly. Some state that Black women are overconfident stating that the woke media is praising obesity. The replies in the comments state that there are a number of White women who lack confidence due to their race.

The actual polling I've seen is for narcissism rankings — Lacaille (@lacaille8760) September 6, 2023

- Advertisement -

In addition to this, many are stating that the woman specifically is not overconfident, but is egotistical. Whether or not these comments are in the right or the wrong, it appears that a solid amount of people agree with this sentiment. Furthermore, other users state that this is borderline narcissism.

She states right up front "she's got bills to pay." Clearly looking for a sugar-daddy to bail her out. — PopcornTime (@HaveMyPopcorn) September 7, 2023

Some users feel that she is looking for a “sugar daddy” to pay for all her bills. She mentions that a man that wants to date her should pay for her ride back and forth, which is grinding a lot of gears. Typically, it is understandable that if a man asks a woman out on a date, he should pay for her.

True- white privilege that I am happy to have! — I_grok_U 2 (@grok_2) September 7, 2023

- Advertisement -

White men on X are happy to hear that they are relatively not her type. An X user states that he thanks her for not including White men. Furthermore, others claim that this is the best example of White privilege in modern day America.

Read More News

Related Posts