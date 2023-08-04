Woman’s cancer treatment forcibly discontinued after criticizing clinic for having the transgender flag at the entrance

The woke world appears to be winning over people with severe medical conditions. Apparently, a woman’s treatment is forcibly ending after she was questioning the transgender flag in the waiting room. Conservatives are vehemently upset at the situation as they do not feel it is fair for the woman.

According to the Gateway Pundit, a woman is facing refusal of cancer treatment at a Portland hospital following her criticism of the facility for displaying the transgender flag. She then shares her experience with conservative activist Chaya Raichik on the well-known social media account Libs of Tiktok.

The incident is occuring after numerous attempts to communicate with staff at Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) Hospital about the matter. Furthermore, the hospital sent her an email stating that they do not tolerate the hateful remarks that the woman had made.

The internet is angry after a woman is denied cancer treatment for voicing out her sentiments

Can you imagine if a Catholic hospital refused an atheist life-saving care because they didn’t believe in the faith? Not only is this morally wrong, not inclusive or diverse it should be illegal. You can’t deny life-saving measures because you don’t like someone’s politics! — Rebecca V-Devoted Reality Believer (@RebeccaAVelo) August 2, 2023

Twitter users are angry at the hospital to engage politically rather than actually doing what they’re paid to do. In addition to this, some state that if a Catholic hospital denies treating an atheist, they would be under severe criticism. However, others claim that even a religious hospital in America would not deny treatment towards any ill individuals.

She’s shopping for an attorney. That’s how I found her tweet. — Curious10665 (@curious10665) August 2, 2023

Following that, Twitter users state that the refusal of life saving healthcare on the basis of political ideology should not be the case in today’s day and age. It appears that the woman is now looking for an attorney. Furthermore, most of Twitter is supporting her as they find the hospital’s decision distasteful.

Well no. They refused to treat her. They could say they are a private institution, stand by the beliefs, and would not be taking the flag down. Then provide a referral to another facility if she didn’t feel comfortable with their services. — Darryl (@DarrylG1611) August 3, 2023

However, there are some woke individuals defending the hospital stating that it’s her fault to state her opinions on certain matters. Despite this, users state that they should handle it in a more professional manner stating that the transgender flag is necessary to them. They could too suggest other establishments that could suit her better, rather than just refusing to treat her.

