350 K-12 teachers arrested for abuse of underage students last year, conservatives blaming woke culture 

Nearly 350 K-12 teachers are arrested for child abuse in 2022. Conservatives state that this is all the fault of the woke culture. It is apparent that these “educators,” have been desperately trying to teach kids information that they should not possess. Furthermore, countless parents are showing concerns towards their children’s educational future.

Fox News states, nearly 350 public educators are facing arrests in relation to child s*x crimes, averaging almost one daily arrest. Most of these charges are covering offenses like grooming, explicit child material, and sexual assault of students. The cases involve educators from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Following that, the list encompasses five principals, three assistant principals, 290 teachers, 26 substitute teachers, and 25 teachers’ aides across various states. Alarmingly, 75% of these arrests, at least 262, pertained to allegations of crimes against students.

350 K-12 teachers under arrest for child exploitation

That's why we've decided to homeschool our 5-year-old daughter, plus we love spending time together. — Alberto CM (CMAstudios) (@ALeakOfMyMind) September 3, 2023

A significant number of X users state that they would prefer to teach their children at home. In addition to this, as a parent, news like this can be quite unsettling. An X user states that they have been homeschooling their 5-year-old and they feel quite happy doing so. It is a major concern seeing the American public educational system turning into a woke cesspit.

Why so nice? — Dave Toussaint (@engineco16) September 3, 2023

- Advertisement -

Following that, X users state that these criminals should serve a long time in jail. However, others disagree with this sentiment. They claim that individuals like these “educators” should receive a punishment worse than prison. Traumatising children for one’s own satisfaction is not what an educator should be.

Jw but did you say this about covid mortality rates? — Haze (@Interrollipsis) September 3, 2023

Others are blaming President Joe Biden for allowing these things to happen right in the open. Furthermore, Americans are showing concerns towards those who are not caught yet. The figures of these individuals are not complete as some claim they are still in the open.

This is so true. — JeffnotGeoff (@Centaur_623) September 3, 2023

- Advertisement -

Many state that the current figure is already a lot. Following that, anti-woke users claim that these woke individuals may start mocking meals that are homemade. Unhealthy chemical foods look like the best choice for these individuals.

Read More News

Related Posts