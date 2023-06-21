Adele suffers from fungal skin infection from wearing Spanx

Adele recently disclosed that her Las Vegas residency has come with an unpleasant side effect: jock itch. The 35-year-old singer revealed during her “Weekends With Adele” shows at Caesars Palace Colosseum that her doctor informed her she had developed the fungal skin infection from sweating in her Spanx every night while performing under hot lights.

Fungal Skin Infection

Adele candidly admitted that she had been unaware of the existence of jock itch, describing it as a bit crude. She explained that wearing Spanx during her shows caused her to sweat profusely, which did not dissipate due to the tight clothing. Consequently, she found herself sitting in her own sweat. Her doctor prescribed jock itch cream to treat the condition.

Jock itch, scientifically known as tinea cruris, is a fungal skin infection that typically occurs in warm, moist areas such as the groin, buttocks, and inner thigh regions, as stated by Mayo Clinic. It is common among athletes and individuals who perspire excessively.

Amidst her revelation, Adele humorously commented on her newfound affinity with athletes, making a joke about the Denver Nuggets’ star player, Nikola Jokić.

This is not the first time Adele has discussed her health issues during her residency shows. In February, she revealed to her audience that she had been performing with a deteriorated disc in her spine, which caused her chronic back pain and sciatica—a shooting pain that runs from the lower back down the leg, often caused by a compressed nerve in the vertebrae.

Adele is excited to perform again

Adele’s residency shows, titled “Weekends with Adele,” consist of two legs, with the second leg of 34 shows beginning on June 16 and running until November 4. Despite her health challenges, she expressed her excitement and enthusiasm to be back on stage after a three-month hiatus and conveyed her love for performing.

