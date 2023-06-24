Most Americans against trans athletes competing in women’s sports

According to a Gallup poll released on June 19 in a survey conducted from May 1 to May 24 among 1,000 adults, it was found that 69% of people say that trans athletes should only be allowed to compete in sports teams that correspond with the sex they were assigned at birth.

Some 55% also consider changing one’s gender to be morally wrong. Interestingly in 2021 only 51% of people considered it to be morally wrong.

Currently there are also 491 anti-LGBTQ bills introduced by lawmakers in state legislatures across the country.

Trans athletes not wanted

Trans activist and clinical instructor at Harvard Law School’s Cyberlaw Clinic, said,“The attacks on trans people have been very acute and vicious. It’s basically been the only thing that the far-right talks about so it’s not surprising that, in light of all of these concentrated attacks against trans people, that support has started to dip.”

So far 22 states have enacted bills that restrict trans athletes from competing on sports teams. The main reason for this is the unfair advantage that trans athletes have from being biologically male and possibly having more testosterone in the body thus enabling better athletic performance.

Director of the U.S. transgender survey and special projects at advocacy group the National Center for Transgender Equality, Josie Caballero said that she is hopeful things will change in the coming years.

“It’s natural for people to have questions when they’re learning something new,” Caballero said. She said that young people tended to be more supportive with 41% of them in favor now versus 35% in 2021.

Ban on Transgender athletes

“They’re the ones playing trans people, referring to competing in sports. “They’re the ones in college, in school, and they’re the most accepting of all,” said Caballero.

In April, the Republican-led House passed a bill barring schools and colleges from receiving federal money from allowing transgender athletes who were designated male at birth to compete in girls or women’s sports teams or athletic events.

The legislation is known as the Protections of Women and Girls in Sports Act. The bill is unlikely to be passed though as the Democratic led Senate will not support it and President Biden is likely to veto it.

Legislator however say that it’s important for competitive fairness as female athletes are severely disadvantaged from having to compete against those whose gender identity does not match their sex assigned at birth.

