Marc Schultz indicted for targeting DA Fani Willis

Marc Schultz finds himself in the eye of a legal storm after allegedly unleashing a barrage of threatening online messages toward Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. The alleged reason? Willis’s involvement in the prosecution of none other than Former President Donald Trump.

His journey through the legal system began with an initial appearance in San Diego, California, on May 2, 2024. Schultz is now facing an indictment by a federal grand jury in Atlanta. The stage is set for his formal arraignment in Atlanta come June.

U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan minced no words in condemning such behavior, stating, “Sending death threats to a public official is a criminal offense that will not be tolerated.” This sentiment was echoed by Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, who emphasized the severity of threats against government officials, calling them a direct assault on democracy itself.

Threats from Marc Schultz

Shultz’s purported threats, made via comments on YouTube live streams on October 4 and 5, 2023, painted a grim picture of violence and murder. One chilling statement reportedly read, “will be killed like a dog,” aimed squarely at District Attorney Willis.

“Presumed innocent unless proven otherwise”

Marc Schultz faces the weight of the law following the federal grand jury’s decision on April 24, 2024. However, it’s important to note that an indictment is merely an accusation, and Shultz is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

In a statement released Friday, Willis thanked U.S. Attorney Ryan Buchanan, his team, and the FBI for their unwavering commitment to safeguarding her well-being and her team.

As the investigation unfolds under the vigilant eyes of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Assistant U.S. Attorneys Bret R. Hobson and Brent Alan Gray are poised to prosecute the case, ensuring that justice prevails in the face of threats and intimidation.

Cover Photo: YouTube

