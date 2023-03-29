Why is Apple’s Classical Music a separate app? And iOS 16.4 updates 

There were questions when Apple released their Classical Music app regarding why it needed to be a separate one. There are multiple explanations on why it is necessary for it to be a separate app. Some speculate that it is due to the size of the two music apps that Apple has to offer.

However, according to Macrumors, classical music has longer and more complex titles, often involves multiple artists recording works that have been recorded many times before, and has hundreds of recordings of well-known pieces.

These complexities make it difficult for classical music fans to find what they’re looking for on regular streaming platforms. Now, with Apple launching a separate app for classical music that offers editorial and catalogue content to make it easily searchable, browsable, and accessible for beginners and experts alike.

The app specialises features and a beautiful interface designed specifically for classical music. In a sense, it can remove the complexity of searching for classical music on other streaming platforms.

More Apple news

This is what’s new in iOS 16.4👇 pic.twitter.com/leFdCD6UJI — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) March 27, 2023

- Advertisement -

Theapplehub on Twitter tweets that the company’s new software is available for the masses. Other than the Classical Music app, there are newer features that involve direct push notifications from web apps, new emojis and a new warranty coverage page. This seems to be the biggest iOS update to date.

As long as they don’t do a Spotify chaos, but keep focus on finding music 😅 — Erik Hoffman (@lillerik) March 27, 2023

The Classical Music App

Apple users state that they hope the company will finally update their music platform. It seems that users are not too happy with the current format that it is in. However, another user hopes that they do not copy Spotify directly as he claims their interface is not friendly.

Macrumors states that the latest batch of emojis comprises of 21 new options, such as shaking head, pink heart, blue heart, grey heart, donkey, moose, black bird, goose, wing, jellyfish, hyacinth, pea pod, ginger, fan, comb, flute, maracas, and several left and right facing hand options.

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, the new software is available on all the current devices that are compatible with iOS 16. Generally, the end of support for older iPhone models tends to coincide with a completely new iOS every year.

Read More News

Related Posts