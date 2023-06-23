BLACK students receiving RECORD LOW scores for Math, diversity taking a WRONG turn 

Conservatives are pointing out the irony of the Democrats preaching equality, yet at the same time are overlooking that Black students are declining in mathematics. Furthermore, many are stating that the Democrats are not doing their level best in order to actually uplift minorities. In addition to this, the math scores among other races are also declining as well.

According to NPR, the latest national test results reveal a decline in math scores for Black students by 13 points and a 6-point drop for White students. This widening disparity between Black and White students is reaching 42 points, in comparison to the 35-point gap in 2020.

These findings highlight the impact of students not finishing their education from all backgrounds and grade levels, as stated by Denise Forte, President and CEO of The Education Trust, a nonprofit advocacy group. Forte further emphasizes that the challenges resulting from the pandemic have disproportionately affected Black and Latino students, English learners, and those from low-income backgrounds.

Twitter users react to Black students receiving lowest record for math scores

Crazy how it’s directly correlated to the record breaking gap in wealth inequality. But Biden beat Trump, so we’re moving on up. That is, if moving up is falling down. — Joe Biden Hates Black People (@realnikohouse) June 21, 2023

It appears that Black Twitter users are also feeling the same way. They state that now, African Americans are suffering from the biggest wealth gap ever. Furthermore, they are stating the irony that they are moving up thanks to Biden. However, the question is if they are really going up, or are they going down thanks to Biden.

Weird how you didn't mention getting rid of social media– far more influential than time spent in school — KLee (@LeeKurtiss) June 21, 2023

In addition to this, one of the pillars of the woke agenda seems to also be the root cause of this whole debacle. A Twitter user states that identity politics are one of the biggest reasons for the decline in a student’s grade. However, this is not a verifiable fact as there are limited studies available to prove it.

And as we all know, we must pay for that supremacy. 🤦‍♂️. I am glad I will be dead when all the bridges come falling down because of “diversity” hires that can’t do basic math let alone bridge construction. — The Anime Guy 💯🈁🇺🇸🍜🇯🇵 (@TheAnimeGuy80) June 21, 2023

Others are joking that mathematics is now going to be linked to White supremacy. Furthermore, users are showing their concerns that if mathematics is no longer important, it would be a major issue when it comes to the engineers of the next generation.

Our sheer expertise and perspicacity in mathematics is unfathomable, and simply goes off the charts. — Goodman (@Goodman2718) June 21, 2023

Following that, Twitter users are asking that there is no data for Asian students. Some state that it is ironic if Asians are added into the White category, despite Asian people also receiving discrimination in the past.

