Kim Cattrall returns as Samantha Jones in the newly revived Sex and the City

Samantha Jones is back and The Sex and the City universe will be complete! But only for one night.

Kim Cattrall will return to her iconic role as Samantha Jones in the Season 2 finale of Max’s adaptation of HBO’s “Sex and the City,” “And Just Like That,” according to Variety.

However, she will only appear in one scene. Cattrall reportedly recorded her lines on March 22 in New York City without meeting or speaking with the series’ actors, including Sarah Jessica Parker, or with “And Just Like That” creator Michael Patrick King.

In the sequence, Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw and Samantha, who in the show has relocated to London, will speak on the phone. In the first season of “And Just Like That,” Carrie communicated via text with an estranged Samantha, and in the season’s finale, they decided to meet up in person to make up.

Fans of “Sex and the City” have been begging for even a glimpse of Samantha, the adored, powerful publicist who put the “sex” in the trailblazing series that aired on HBO for six seasons from 1998 to 2004 and inspired two movies. Samantha’s reappearance in any form will undoubtedly excite these fans.

When Cattrall didn’t think the script for a third movie about Samantha did the character credit, she publicly proclaimed in 2016 that she was done playing Samantha. “I would have preferred for all of us to have some kind of event to warrant a third film,” Cattrall said to Variety in 2022. That didn’t take place.

Cattrall in a Feud?

A public dispute with Parker resulted in her decision to distance herself from Samantha. Samantha wasn’t asked to return when King and Parker relaunched “Sex and the City” as a new series for what was then HBO Max in 2021; instead, the new show substituted other characters — to mixed reviews — in the lives of Carrie, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristen Davis).

In the current season of “About My Father” on Lionsgate, Cattrall co-stars with Robert De Niro. In the upcoming June 22 launch of the Netflix drama “Glamorous,” she will play a powerful makeup entrepreneur.

Even though the second season of “And Just Like That” debuts on June 22, Cattrall’s Samantha-related scene won’t be shown until August.

