Priyanka Chopra says Nick Jonas watch her win Miss World pageant when he was 7

Priyanka Chopra Jonas opened up about her relationship with husband Nick Jonas during an interview with Kate Hudson on her podcast, “Sibling Revelry.”

Chopra shared a story about how her mother-in-law remembered watching her win the Miss World pageant in 2000 while Nick and his family were in Texas. Chopra called the moment “unfathomable” and said it was “weird” to think about how they were connected even before they met.

When asked if she considered her relationship with Nick destiny, Chopra said she believes people are meant to be with each other for a certain duration in life and that people collide to create memories that they will take forward.

She added, “I think Nick and I had through our lives these weird enchanted little moments, and it’s lovely now to have found your person.” The couple got married in 2018 and welcomed their first child, Malti, via surrogate last year.