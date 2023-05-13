Priyanka Chopra says Nick Jonas watch her win Miss World pageant when he was 7

Maybe it was written in the stars for both Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. More than 20 years ago, a 7-year-old Jonas watched Chopra, 17 win the Miss World pageant on TV. The beauty queen turned actress recounted what her mother-in-law telling her the “unfathomable” anecdote on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Thursday.
The Citadel star was crowned Miss World in the 2000 pageant when she had just turned 18, when she “had no idea what I was doing or what this world entailed,” she said.
Chopra’s father-in-law loves watching pageants
Priyanka Chopra Jonas opened up about her relationship with husband Nick Jonas during an interview with Kate Hudson on her podcast, “Sibling Revelry.”
Chopra shared a story about how her mother-in-law remembered watching her win the Miss World pageant in 2000 while Nick and his family were in Texas. Chopra called the moment “unfathomable” and said it was “weird” to think about how they were connected even before they met.
When asked if she considered her relationship with Nick destiny, Chopra said she believes people are meant to be with each other for a certain duration in life and that people collide to create memories that they will take forward.
She added, “I think Nick and I had through our lives these weird enchanted little moments, and it’s lovely now to have found your person.” The couple got married in 2018 and welcomed their first child, Malti, via surrogate last year.
Wanting to settle down
During an April interview for her TODAY spring cover, the Quantico actress said she initially didn’t give the Jonas Brothers singer “much of a chance because I was like, ‘He’s 25 years old, he’s a rockstar. I want to get married, I want to settle down, I want to have a baby.’ I was 35 at the time.”
She continued, “I wanted stability, and I didn’t give Nick enough credit until I went out with him on our first date. We spent the whole evening together, and I realized my husband is just like an old soul. He’s stability in human form.”
