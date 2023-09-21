Chris Evans makes rare statements about his newly-wedded wife, Alba Baptista

Chris Evans has made some interesting statements about his newly wedded wife, Alba Baptista with whom he tied the knot on September 9. In an interview with GQ magazine he spoke about his relationship and how it has changed him and his career track.

For one thing he said that originally he planned to do one movie a year in 2022 but ended up doing three which he regrets.

“I haven’t worked all year and I don’t plan to, which has been lovely. My girlfriend that I’ve had for a while when we began dating… I was like: ‘Yeah, I do one movie a year. I try to never work now.’ And then, after like a few months of dating, boom, guess what? We’re living in Atlanta for a year. Get ready. And even when that year was happening, I was like, man, never again.”

In the GQ interview recently he said that Baptista and him often had differing opinions. He said that she was really into people’s energies and first impressions. He doesn’t really believe in that sort of thing because he doesn’t give off the same energy all the time so he reserves his judgement on that sort of thing.

The actor said that ideally he would like to do less acting simply because he has many other interests. “I like autonomous things. I’d like to smoke a joint, put on some music and like, get into pottery.” He cherishes the thought of making something with his hands.

On whether he would ever go back to Marvel, he said that he would never say never simply because it was such a wonderful experience. Evans said that it was precious for him and he is very proud of it.

The 42-year-old Captain America star married Baptista at a private ceremony in Cape Cod. The event was attended by big names and Marvel co-stars such as Robert Downey Jr and his wife Susan Downey, Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky, Jeremy Renner, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.

