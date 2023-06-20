CNN FACT CHECKED by TWITTER users for spreading possible FALSE information about BLACK fathers? Conservatives LAUGHING 

It appears that a major network was recently fact checked by the community notes on Twitter. Following that, the irony of a major corporation like CNN is getting their facts possibly wrong. Conservatives are stating that this is why they do not trust the mainstream media anymore, as it is fully woke nowadays.

The CNN article states that Father’s Day coincides with Juneteenth this year, a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. However, Black fathers and mental health experts are taking the opportunity to highlight the significance of fatherhood and share their personal experiences.

The news agency spoke with fathers who emphasized the challenges faced by some Black dads. Furthermore, this includes disproportionate incarceration rates and a limit for employment opportunities due to systemic racism. However, CNN claims that these struggles are only a part of the larger narrative surrounding Black fatherhood.

CNN getting fact checked by Twitter users, conservatives finding it hilarious

1% is too high. Every child deserves a mother and a father. I wish society would change and help support the nuclear family staying together to build generational success. — Tricky Mick.ETCFrogB (@TrickyMickMinin) June 18, 2023

It appears that the article states that it is a bias to think that Black dads abandon their children. However, the data shows otherwise. According to the Data Center, Black fathers that are absent from their children’s lives are at a whopping 64%. This is a sharp contrast to the number of White children who are growing up without a father, which is at 24%.

In addition to this, Asian children are the least affected at only 16%. However, conservatives are stressing the point that having a father is important to a child that is coming of age. A single mother can only do so much, especially when she has a full time job in order to support her children.

Right? That, and actually hold the politicians who’ve been lying to them, accountable. Truth empowers Americans. That’s exactly why MSM continues to gaslight their dwindling viewers and run cover for President Biden’s long history of corruption. — EverFaithful (@sheydayi_p) June 19, 2023

Twitter users state that telling the truth will help minorities understand their flaws and improve upon it to be better. However, it seems that the woke thing to do is to call actual facts “racist” and ignorant. Furthermore, conservatives are stating that the politicians responsible for this should be accountable for their actions.

The mothers are even more confused. — SP1 🌪܁ᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@O___scott___O) June 19, 2023

There are several remarks about Black kids in majority Black areas being lost. This is, again, due to the fact that their fathers are absent. However, these thoughts are generally what conservatives, regardless of their race, are thinking.

