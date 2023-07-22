Conservatives bracing for climate lockdowns as liberals suggesting occasional blackouts to solve climate change 

Other than defunding the police and petitioning for children to change their genders, it appears that the liberals have another passion, climate change. There are suggestions that we should start enacting occasional blackouts to “solve” climate change. The intentions are positive regarding this, however, the implementation isn’t as accepting.

The Los Angeles Times states, California has been able to steer clear of additional power shortages, but not without facing some near misses. Furthermore, two years ago, the state narrowly overcame rolling blackouts. This was when wildfire smoke disrupted power transmission lines from the Pacific Northwest.

Following that, last September, during a hot spell, California once again flirts with the possibility of blackouts. This time they were able to avoid them after issuing emergency alerts urging users to reduce power usage. A liberal questions if we are able to avoid this by having mandatory occasional blackouts.

Climate lockdowns going to be a thing of the future?

Climate lockdowns are on the way. — Randy Taylor (@Evulthotz) July 21, 2023

Twitter users are cynical about this whole proposition. Furthermore, some are even suggesting that there will be a possible climate lockdown. They state that there was practically nobody stopping the Covid-19 lockdowns. Twitter page, End Wokeness asks their followers if they’re ready for what’s coming.

It dossnt even have to be accepted. It just has to be tolerated. Once its not tolerated they will stop doing it. Remember hundreds of millions of americans hold millions of times more power than the thousands working for the press and whoever is giving them a script. — Merritt Duncan (@mdunc1982) July 21, 2023

Conservatives are calling out liberals who think every impractical idea is the best solution to a crisis. In addition to this, they state that a random person floats this idea out, and liberals will eat it up and make it a reality. However, many are stating that tolerances towards these ideas are what makes them possible, if Americans are no longer tolerating it, it wouldn’t happen.

Get a gas stove! — flygurl (@Flygur310) July 21, 2023

Following that, the irony that liberals are voicing out how dangerous gas stoves are, until suggestions like this pop up. Gas stoves are a great way to still cook if there is no electricity in one’s house. However, both constant running electricity and gas stoves are bad for us. Some are joking that Californians will eat dinner cold without any electricity.

Ahhhhh so that is why we have so many outages here in SA..preventing climate change…🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Silver Lining (@lining_laura) July 21, 2023

South Africans are also complaining about the power outage they are having right now. Apparently there is an app that will tell them when their electricity is on or off. It appears that some parts of their country have no electrical access for 7 hours a day.

