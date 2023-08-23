Conservatives calling White woman who don’t believe All Lives Matter as “demoralized” 

In our woke world, the feelings of individuals are more important than the actual qualifications or fairness. It seems that we must feel the lives of one race are more important than all the others. However, this is in the viewpoint of the conservatives. Many on X state that if a White person is proud of their race, they will be called racist.

According to Medium, in the United States, this is an issue that demands clarity. While a Black pride movement has been present, there is no parallel Black supremacy movement. However, those who advocate for “White pride” are acutely aware of the long-standing and lethal White supremacy movement.

Furthermore, this enduring white supremacy ideology has resulted in violence against individuals perceived as not meeting the White criteria. The annals of our nation are tragically filled with the bloodshed caused by White supremacy’s actions. The history of White pride isn’t entirely good, and does leave a bad taste behind it.

White woman disagrees that White lives matter

That is what she will say to a black person. Even if she doesn't believe it. — GA jet 57 (@Octsky57) August 21, 2023

Conservatives are accusing this White woman for being someone who’s demoralized. However, others believe that she might simply say it because it is a Black person asking her the question. Many feel that it would be better to rid oneself from an uncomfortable question rather than to debate on it.

The closed body language clearly expresses her discomfort

even talking to this young man.

Obviously, saying something to make him a bit happier

so she can move on with her afternoon So… “I don’t know

I mean…

I just feel so bad for so many of you lil guys

not being strong… — KAOS777 (@MTVKAOS777) August 21, 2023

- Advertisement -

Following that, some feel that she is saying all of this in order to appear nice. X users feel that she should not take the blame of some White people who are genuinely racist against Black people. The woke culture is teaching Black and Brown individuals to vent their frustrations against all White people, when in reality, this should not be the case.

That’s basically what it come down to. — Nicholas Gerz (@NickGerz6901) August 21, 2023

In addition to this, the cancel culture that the radical woke individuals have brought in is scaring people. This would make people feel uncomfortable discussing important political debates. It seems that this is affecting the youth of America when it comes to their politics as they would feel like a bad person if they vote for any party other than the Democrats.

- Advertisement -

Read More News

Related Posts