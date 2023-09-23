Conservatives preferring McDonalds Japan advertisement over overly woke American one

For the rest of the world, there is either limited or rare occurrence of the woke agenda. It seems that most of the westerners are tired of having this ideology promoted heavily through companies like McDonalds. In more conservative countries, these companies know how to approach their customers with care.

According to reports, In late September 2023, an animated Japanese Family McDonald’s ad gained popularity on X due to its family-oriented theme. The advertisement, initially posted by McDonald’s Japan on September 20th, featured a family of three enjoying a McDonald’s meal, receiving over 29.8 million views, 48,900 retweets, and 269,000 likes within a day.

This heartwarming ad led to a surge of memes and jokes, with some users humorously linking it to Japan’s declining birthrate and others praising its positive family message, exemplified by one X user’s caption, “Guys literally only want one thing and it’s beautiful,” amassing over 2,100 reposts and 15,800 likes in just one day.

Conservatives praising McDonalds Japan

Japan doesn’t tolerate mental illness USA and other western countries embrace it — Biased Man (@MOST_Biased) September 22, 2023

Popular conservative page, End Wokeness asked their audience to tell the difference apart between the two ads. The Japanese version had a wholesome family enjoying their meal. However, in the American one, it was about a Black trans woman asking people to stop harming them.

There are instances where trans individuals are unalived by transphobic individuals. However, there are countless other groups that are suffering the same. Conservatives feel that this is rather inappropriate for a family friendly fast food chain restaurant to promote. Following that, others state that the west is embracing mental illness, a sharp contrast to Japan.

They call it virtue signaling, the product becomes secondary (though with McDo it always was) … — 🦄 Alain Boudard 🇫🇷 ⚜️ (@aboudard) September 22, 2023

Many are asking about the woke message’s relevance towards McDonalds. Others state that it is virtue signalling. This happens when a company or a brand that would rather choose to promote a political agenda or a tragedy over their own products. However, this is in hopes of them to sell more products at the end of the day.

Americans are showing their frustrations towards these major companies trying to woke themselves up. The woke agenda has a small support group that will not keep these companies financially afloat if they offend the majority of consumers.

