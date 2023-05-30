How to craft a LinkedIn profile that recruiters will really like

LinkedIn is the go-to platform for many recruiters and human resource managers and getting your profile to jump out at them takes some skill.

“Your LinkedIn profile is your digital brand. I can’t tell you the number of times where we had two equally qualified candidates and the one with the stronger LinkedIn profile got the job,” said Lianne Zhang, a director of talent at Milestone Technologies.

LinkedIn Profile Tips

Here are a number of must-do according to an article in Forbes magazine;

Upload a current picture of yourself. “The absence of a photo on LinkedIn in some cases can cause distrust for a particular account,” says Oleksandra Syzonets, a recruiter at Reply.it.

Emma Lindberg who is a recruiting manager at IT staffing agency Adventist Global agrees that headshots make a huge difference. “Real accounts are likely to have their background images personalised without stock photos.”

“Avoid using full-body shots or a photo that looks like a selfie or includes a cluttered or busy background,” says Altis Recruitment managing director Stacy Mallory.

Highlight your skills

- Advertisement -

Utilise the 220 words in the headline to highlight your skills and area of expertise.

“When we run a search on our LinkedIn Recruiter account, the first thing that shows up underneath your name is your headline. More importantly, it’s the only part of your profile in that search view that doesn’t get cut off by a See All button. It’s literally a recruiter’s first introduction to your experience and a great place to make yourself stand out,” says Weronika Pajdak, talent acquisition manager at Mighty.

Summarise your unique value

Mallory says the About section is vital. “It’s a career synopsis or professional summary of a resume. In one succinct paragraph, candidates should summarise the types of industry they’ve worked in, areas of expertise, projects that are proud of and key deliverables,” said Mallory.

Choose your non-work interests

This part allows you to humanize your profile on Linkedin. “Your summary doesn’t need to be entirely focused on your work. A couple of details about your interests and activities outside the office will help you seem more relatable and personable,” she said.

Engage regularly with your network

A person who is active on LinkedIn creates a positive impression. “Seeing a candidate who is active on LinkedIn – posting, commenting, sharing, connecting with others on the platform shows a high level of engagement within their networks,” says Jonathan Reynolds, CEO of Titus Talent Strategies.

- Advertisement -

Read More News

EXTRAORDINARY: Service dog is university honorary degree holder, receives diploma with his owner in wheelchair

The photo above is from a YouTube screen grab

Related Posts