The most-watched movies and TV Shows of 2023 on Disney Plus

Disney Plus is one of the fastest-growing streaming platforms, with plenty of people switching over from other platforms or adding a Disney + subscription to their list of applications they watch television on.

Disney Plus is the home of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, and it has a wide variety of other genres of movies and TV shows included on its platform. We’ve even contested that the quality of content on Disney + is superior to its competitors.

With it being the new year, there are plenty of new movies to watch and TV shows to binge, and this includes the classics, but the best way to find out what to watch it seeing what other viewers find entertaining, which is why we’ve taken a look at the most watched movies and TV shows so far this year.

Are you still waiting to subscribe to Disney Plus?

See their plans:

Basic:

Has ads

Home of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic

US$7.99 (S$10.96) a month

- Advertisement -

Premium:

Ad-free

Home of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic

Downloads to watch on the go

$10.99 (S$14.49) a month

Subscribe here

Avatar (2009)

Movie

Embed: ​​https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=peujAH2szpI

- Advertisement -

IMDB: 7.9 / 10

Rotten Tomatoes: 82%

Avatar is the most-watched movie on Disney + because fans are watching as a refresher before heading to the cinema to watch the most talked-about release of the year, Avatar 2.

Despite being released over a decade ago, the graphics and overall movie aren’t outdated and are still superior to many great films.

Avatar follows the story of a paraplegic Marine who, in the 22nd century, gets dispatched to the moon Pandora (a unique planet). He battles with himself about whether to follow orders from those who sent him on this mission and protect an alien civilisation and its habitat.

- Advertisement -

Criminal Minds

TV Show

Embed image: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0452046/mediaviewer/rm52640257/?ref_=ext_shr_lnk

Photo by Michael Yarish/ Paramount + – © 2022 ABC Studios Inc. and CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

IMDB: 8.2 / 10

Rotten Tomatoes: n/a

The most-watched TV show in Singapore is Criminal Minds. Who doesn’t love a detective show? Follow FBI profilers as they figure out the minds of criminals and scope out their next moves. BAU (Behavioral Analysis Unit) agent David Rossi returns to the unit to help solve new mysterious cases.



Grey’s Anatomy

TV Show

Embed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d78kuSX8MbM

IMDB: 7.4 / 10

Rotten Tomatoes: 86%

Over the years, Grey’s Anatomy has won over 5 Emmy Awards and has over 19 seasons, making it the perfect show to get into for the long haul. The show follows the personal and professional lives of a team of doctors who work at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle.



Strange World

Movie

Embed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bKh2G73gCCs

IMDB: 4.8 / 10

Rotten Tomatoes: 73%

Join a family of explorers on a journey into treacherous land and see what creatures await the Clades—the story of a family of explorers who are different to the rest, on a crucial mission.

Avengers: Endgame

Movie

Embed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TcMBFSGVi1c

IMDB: 8.4 / 10

Rotten Tomatoes: 95%

Following the tragic events in Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos and the Mad Titan devastated the universe. Allies and the Avengers must come together one last time to face Thanos and protect the universe.

Turning Red

Movie

Embed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pqdHP2dWQ9M

IMDB: 7 / 10

Rotten Tomatoes: 95%

Turning Red is new to the leaderboard of most popular movies. Suited more towards a younger audience, Turning Red is about Mei, a teenager going through a phase of awareness. Still, with a change in the tale, she turns into an adorable giant red panda when she gets over-excited.



Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Movie

Embed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8YjFbMbfXaQ

IMDB: 8.1 / 10

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

Another movie new to the top movies is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Shang-chi is a martial artist who lives a relatively quiet life that left his father and the Ten Rings organisation behind, but down the line, he ​​has no choice but to face his former life when the mysterious Ten Rings hunt him down to fight.

Detective vs Sleuths

Movie

Embed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hz2pwocMsOw

IMDB: N/A

Rotten Tomatoes: N/A

Assassin nicknamed Super Sleuth announces to the world that he plans on bringing justice to the elusive killer after a perpetrator of an unsolved murder case was put on death row. The police take up the challenge by assigning their very best, who teams up with a retired member of the force to disclose all the details of the cold cases before anyone else is harmed.

Subscribe to Disney Plus here

Related Posts