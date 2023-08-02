Emily Ratajkowski almost had a wardrobe malfunction at Beyonce concert

Emily Ratajkowski is a huge fan of Beyoncé, and she attended the Renaissance Tour in style. During the concert, she had a near wardrobe malfunction moment when she almost exposed her chest. However, her quick reflexes prevented any mishaps.

Fortunately, a crisis was avoided when she was at the concert. While wearing a black dress, she added some stories to her Instagram account and in one of the shots she had one of her breasts about to pop out.

Ratajkowski and her wardrobe

Bold and beautiful

The model and actress, known for her boldness, has been photographed nude on various occasions during modelling shoots, even during pregnancy and with her former fling Eric Andre. So, while a wardrobe malfunction could have been surprising for others, it wouldn’t have shocked her.

According to the Sun, in one of the pictures she shared on her Instagram account, she appeared to be topless, giving a sultry look at the lens while her hair flowed in loose waves.

The model almost exposes her bare chest in one photo, while standing in a crowd and wearing a plunging black top with no bra in one photo. She paired the outfit with a black cowgirl hat and her long hair flowing down.

Enjoying herself at the show

Showing off her VIP access bracelet for the show, she pouted her lips at the camera in the photo. Ratajkowski also posted another shot of her view while walking backstage.

The model made headlines earlier this year after she was seen kissing Harry Styles, the English pop star in Japan after one of his performances.

Emily’s dating life

She later discussed this in an interview with Vogue Spain, mentioning how strange it was to have the entire world aware of and commenting on her personal experiences.

She expressed that she had transitioned from a three-year relationship with musician Jeff Magid to a four-year one with her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. This marked the first time in a while that she found herself in the dating stage, and the interest in that aspect of her life was unusual for her.

