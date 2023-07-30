Want to ERASE yourself from the internet? Do these!

The World Wide Web contains almost everyone’s personal information. To completely erase one’s self from the internet may be difficult given the thousands of search engines and data brokers that gather and index both public and private information.

But it isn’t impossible.

How to erase your internet

There is a long way to go before you can individually go into each of your social media accounts on the internet and delete all posts and personal information. A shortcut exists.

Redact, a free program, makes this procedure simpler. You may simply sign in and flag any or all of the data associated with your social network accounts for deletion using the Android, Windows, or macOS app.

Using a phone with a large, bright screen, like the Google Pixel 7 Pro, is recommended because the Redact app displays a lot of information.

To erase everything, though, even with the Redact program, takes some time.

Deleting yourself from Google Search results

The most widely used search engine in the world, Google, is a crucial resource to take into account while deleting your online identity.

The “right to be forgotten” is described in detail by Google in a supporting paper.

You have the option to request that Google remove your personal information from search results in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) of the European Union.

Third-party data deletion services

Professional assistance is required to completely erase any indications of online presence. Data eradication may be assisted by a number of service providers, including Deleteme, Kanary, and OneRep.

Most individuals don’t intend to permanently remove themselves from the internet. With all that the World Wide Web has to offer, giving it up completely is practically unfathomable.

Instead, most people would reactivate the services that have been cancelled by creating a new account and potentially using a different name.

Going forward, lock down iOS permissions and Android privacy settings.

