Immigrant Uber driver SUSPENDED after disrespectful passenger lodges complaint 

Image screen grabbed from Twitter user @Artur95637059 who is said to be the driver during the incident.
By Asir Fatagar

It appears that the customer’s slogan is very true for Uber. A video recording shows a disrespectful passenger telling the driver off for asking her to wear a mask in his car. It is common sense for passengers to know that upon the driver’s request, especially during the time of this incident in 2021, that a mask is required. 

However, the passenger then resorts to spitting. Furthermore, the passenger yells at the driver with an array of profanities. Following the rude behaviour, she then literally throws her drink into the car after she steps out. Many are shocked and disappointed towards the passenger saying that she needs to be banned from Uber. 

Twitter users react to the Uber incident 

Twitter page Clown World garnered about 2.7 million views with this drama unfolding. Twitter users are saying that Uber should be paying for the man’s cleaning bill for his car. Another driver recommends other drivers to keep a can of Mace spray in order to protect themselves against unruly passengers like this. 

Following that, the actual driver shares his response towards the whole ordeal. He is apparently an immigrant from Georgia and states that Uber deactivated his account. Twitter users share their sympathies towards the driver and are calling the passenger “trash.” Furthermore, there are comments depicting the woman as a man, as some claim that she is transgender. 

 

In addition to that, others are showing their support towards the driver by literally deleting the app from their phones. There is physical evidence that the driver is not in the wrong, yet he is still let go by the company. One user even states that Uber should be ashamed of themselves for conducting business in such a manner. 

Unfortunately, an array of transphobic comments are in the thread. One user states that “they” are always angry and yet are encouraged to be around children. It is unclear why these comments are there as the gender of that disrespectful passenger should not be a concern. 

