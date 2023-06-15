Ivanka Trump celebrates daughter’s bat mitzvah with a grand party in Florida

Most of the Trumps attended the grand party held by Ivanka and Jared Trump for their daughter’s bar mitzvah. A bar or bat mitzvah is a Jewish coming of age party for young boys and girls.

Ivanka shared the pictures on her Instagram over the weekend. The photos were captioned as follows: “From her commitment to feeding hungry families through the Jewish Community Service Kosher Good Bank to supporting children with special needs through her work volunteering with the Friendship Circle and Whispering Manes, Arabella’s giving heart and commitment to making a positive impact embodies the spirit of this special milestone.

Ivanka on her Daughter

“We couldn’t be prouder of the extraordinary young woman she has become. Her kindness, creativity humor, empathy and passion have filled our lives with so much joy and inspiration. May her Bat Mitzvah be the beginning of a beautiful and fulfilling chapter in her life.”

Although Ivanka was born and raised as a Christian she converted to Orthodox Judaism to marry Jared and they have raised their three children in the Jewish tradition.

Naturally as Trump had just been arrested he was not present and neither was Melania.

Also present at the ceremony were her sister, Tiffany, two brothers, Don Jr and Eric and all of their partners.

Ivanka has continued to remain mum about her father’s recent indictment although she did make a comment in April this year after the incident about him paying hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Donald Trump

“I love my father, and I love my country. Today, I am pained for both. I appreciate the voices across the political spectrum expressing support and concern,” she had said at the time.

Donald Trump is being charged with 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information (which includes being in violation of the Espionage Act).

