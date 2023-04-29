Joe Biden’s RECORD LOW rating at ONLY 37% and 59% UNSATISFIED with his performance 

It appears that Americans are fed up with their President. Joe Biden is seemingly underwhelming when it comes to his ratings. It is a wonder why the Democrats feel it right to proceed with the 80-year-old President. Furthermore, his actions have rubbed conservatives and centrists all over America the wrong way.

Breitbart states, Biden formally starts his campaign for reelection after months of rumours. On the other hand, a Gallup poll done on the day he declares his reelection campaign shows that he has a record-low approval rating of just 37%. In addition to that, he has a disapproval rating of 59% for his job performance.

Notably, Biden’s record-low popularity rating makes his approval rating the second-lowest of any president after World War II. Only Ronald Reagan, who had to deal with a recession in the early 1980s that saw an unemployment rate of more than 10%, had a lower ninth-quarter average in 1983.

Twitter users react to Biden’s record low ratings

Article on this graphic from Gallup. He is below where Jimmy Carter was at the same time in his presidency back in 1979. https://t.co/FH0isypwoy — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 27, 2023

Many are not surprised at this fact. This is especially true for those who are conservatives. The Democrats have been pushing the boundaries of social issues rather than focusing on the nation’s economy. In addition to this, Biden’s rating is even LOWER than President Jimmy Carter’s ratings in the 1970s.

Correction, it will be rigged so that he beats Trump, he can't win honestly. — Jonathan (@jonihubbard) April 27, 2023

Democrat supporters claim that he will still beat his loud mouth opponent, Trump in the elections. However, Republican supporters claim that the Democrats cheat their way through elections. The Democrats cheating in the election isn’t a proven fact, and what this Twitter user said is only alleged. This is how most conservatives in the nation feel.

Who is the 19%? — G. T. N (@gn1500) April 27, 2023

Furthermore, over 70% of Americans claim that the economy is getting worse under the Biden administration. Questions are rising on those 19% who feel the contrary. Regardless, it seems that those on Twitter are generally against Biden. Moreover, there are a number of Democrats who do not support him as well it seems.

